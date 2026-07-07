SZA Opens Up About Receiving Autism Diagnosis

SZA has revealed that she was recently formally diagnosed with what she described as “Asperger’s/high-functioning autism,” saying the diagnosis has helped her better understand her personality and online behavior.

SZA has revealed that she has been diagnosed with high-functioning autism. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PGR8bwIS0Y — PopPulse (@PoppPulse) July 6, 2026

In a candid social media post, the Grammy-winning singer shared that taking the time to receive a formal diagnosis provided clarity.

“Finally took the time n got formally diagnosed .. asbergers / high functioning autism,” SZA wrote, adding that her pattern recognition is one reason she often responds to online discussions. She also joked that the diagnosis may explain why she has taken the rise of artificial intelligence “so personally” and why she frequently appears in comment sections.

SZA’s post offered fans a personal glimpse into her life as she reflected on how the diagnosis has shaped her perspective and interactions online.

While the term “Asperger’s” was used in her post, it is now generally considered part of the broader autism spectrum disorder (ASD) diagnosis under current clinical guidelines.