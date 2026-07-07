Nicki Minaj received a shoutout from President Donald Trump during a White House Rose Garden lunch, at which the rapper was an attendee.

While addressing the crowd, Trump praised Minaj and commented on her business success before calling the rap superstar “hot.”

Whoa!!!! #WhiteHouseBarbie with her favorite President of all time!!! 🙌🏽🇺🇸♥️ pic.twitter.com/Kz7GJxEds0 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 6, 2026

“They call it small business, Nicki, but when you add it up, it’s bigger than any bank probably in the world, right?” Trump said. He also described Minaj as “so incredible” while complimenting her during the event.

The moment quickly drew attention as Trump publicly recognized the Grammy-nominated artist in front of attendees gathered outside the White House.