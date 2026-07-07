The United States men’s national team saw its FIFA World Cup journey come to an end Monday, falling 4-1 to Belgium in the Round of 16 despite the return of striker Folarin Balogun.

Belgium controlled the match from the opening whistle, with Charles De Ketelaere scoring twice to lead the European side. Hans Vanaken capitalized on a costly mistake by goalkeeper Matt Freese, while Romelu Lukaku added a stoppage-time goal after another U.S. giveaway.

Belgium finds a third pic.twitter.com/0m1Hu4qzwR — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 7, 2026

The defeat marks the fourth time in the last five World Cups that the Americans have been eliminated in the Round of 16. The lone exception came in 2018, when the United States failed to qualify for the tournament.

“We were not the same team that during the tournament showed the quality,” head coach Mauricio Pochettino said. “Very bad day. Wasn’t our day in a collective and individual way.”

Belgium advances to the World Cup quarterfinals, while the United States heads home after another Round of 16 exit.