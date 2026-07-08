adidas Basketball has officially unveiled the BB.01, the first performance basketball shoe developed through its Project: R.A.P. (Radical Athlete Perception) innovation platform.

Built using additive manufacturing, the BB.01 features a 3D-printed lattice designed to wrap the foot and deliver a customized performance feel with every movement. The shoe will make its on-court debut during NBA Summer League, where adidas athlete Mikel Brown Jr. will wear the model in his first Summer League game.

The BB.01 will be released in an extremely limited run of just 169 pairs worldwide. Fifty pairs will be available at the adidas Las Vegas flagship store on July 10, while 89 pairs will release through the adidas CONFIRMED app on July 14. An additional 30 pairs will be available in Greater China. The retail price is $250.

To celebrate the launch, adidas will host an in-store activation at its Las Vegas flagship, giving fans an inside look at the development and creative process behind the BB.01.

According to adidas, Project: R.A.P. is designed to create athlete-specific performance footwear through advanced manufacturing, with the BB.01 representing the first step in the brand’s vision for the future of basketball innovation.