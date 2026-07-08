To many people, one of China’s most famous folk songs is “Jasmine Flower” or “Molihua”. Its melody has been carried through generations of music history in relation to beauty, elegance, and feminine nature that is still very much embedded within Chinese culture. Through her upcoming single “Jasmine,” Betty Ding takes on a familiar tale in a modern way to create a piece that respects its culture but explores new interpretations of femininity, self-respect, and authenticity.

Betty Ding plans to use “Jasmine” as another chance for her to develop the art form she has mastered throughout the years. As a Chinese singer-songwriter, producer, arranger, and bandleader within the contemporary R&B genre, Betty combines Chinese music elements and philosophy with gospel harmonies, live instruments, and production techniques to create a distinct artistic language.

A New Take on a Cultural Classic

In the traditional “Jasmine Flower,” a cultural symbol in Chinese culture, the jasmine flower symbolizes the beauty of a woman admired by all around her. Betty Ding respects that background but was just as eager to explore what it could symbolize in our contemporary times.

“I aimed at recreating that image while still acknowledging its gentle and caring aspects,” Ding says. “As opposed to portraying Jasmine as an object of admiration, I wanted to give her power.”

Such an approach shifts the focus of the entire track. For Ding’s “Jasmine,” her worth doesn’t depend on how people view her. Confidence, love of oneself, and emotional stability come first and are key elements to her identity. The R&B track will be a good example of Betty Ding’s desire to present Chinese philosophy and concepts in stories that will resonate with modern listeners without changing their essence.

Building a Dialogue Between Two Musical Traditions

One of the defining characteristics of the forthcoming “Jasmine” is the integration of Chinese philosophy into contemporary R&B, while also weaving elements of traditional Chinese folk music into its sound. Betty Ding intentionally preserved the melodic qualities and sweetness commonly associated with traditional Chinese singing while surrounding those vocals with modern R&B production that includes layered percussion, piano harmonies, stacked vocal harmonies, and atmospheric production.

“Jasmine” will also feature a subtle musical conversation between languages, placing the word “molihua” within the background harmonies while allowing “Jasmine” to remain at the forefront of the lead vocal. “I wanted to preserve the sweetness that is often associated with traditional Chinese folk music while expanding its message through contemporary R&B production,” Ding explains.

The production features years of experimenting that were crucial to Betty Ding’s artistic career. In addition to being able to write music, she is actively involved in creating vocal harmonies, co-producing music and sound design, directing live bands, etc., which allows her to make her Chinese and R&B influences coexist naturally.

Softness Through a Chinese Lens

The personal experience that inspired the lyrics for “Jasmine” was combined with traditional Chinese wisdom. In one of her former relationships, Betty Ding remembers her boyfriend saying that seeing her happy made him happy. That conversation led her to reevaluate the concept of femininity in the sense that she started seeing femininity not as something fragile but as something that could nourish and empower people around her.

That was connected with an old Chinese saying “女人如水”, which can be translated as “women are like water”. Water might look delicate, but it is necessary for life, for fertility, and for gradually reshaping even the strongest landscapes over time.

“In a fast-paced world dominated by hustle culture, I want to encourage people to reconnect with their softer side,” Ding says. “Softness isn’t about lacking power, it’s about choosing how to use it.” In the song “Jasmine”, that philosophy is transferred to relationships in general.

Expanding the Presence of Chinese Stories in R&B

Betty Ding has often explained that her musical fusion developed because she could not find an existing space that fully reflected her experiences as a Chinese artist drawn to R&B and gospel music. She decided to create her musical identity step-by-step and independently.

Chinese culture, she believes, contains countless stories, philosophies, and musical traditions and expands greater possibilities within contemporary R&B. “Jasmine” will look to continue that effort by introducing one of China’s most recognizable folk traditions to new audiences while remaining deeply respectful of its origins.

The song’s visual world reinforces that same philosophy. Soft pastel colors, organic textures, and peaceful natural landscapes mirror the music’s atmosphere, inviting listeners into an environment centered on reflection, emotional balance, and quiet confidence.

With “Jasmine,” set to drop later this month, Betty Ding will demonstrate that honoring tradition does not require preserving it unchanged. Instead, tradition can continue to grow alongside new experiences, allowing familiar stories to speak to a new generation without losing the values that made them endure in the first place.