Chief Keef is returning to the road this fall with the announcement of his “Chief Keef Live 2026” nationwide tour.
The 19-date trek begins with a hometown performance in Chicago on Sept. 12 and will make stops in major cities including New York, Philadelphia, Houston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, before wrapping up in Las Vegas on Oct. 29.
The outing marks Chief Keef’s first national tour since 2024 and follows the success of his critically acclaimed album Almighty So 2. The tour also arrives just weeks after the rap star’s 31st birthday.
Fans can expect performances featuring tracks from Chief Keef’s 2026 mixtape Skeletor, along with hits spanning his 15-year career and appearances from surprise guests.
Chief Keef has remained active on the live circuit, performing at major festivals including Rolling Loud, Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash earlier this year, and Dreamville Fest in 2025.
Presale tickets for “Chief Keef Live 2026” begin Tuesday, July 7, at 10 a.m. local time, while tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, July 10, at 10 a.m. local time.
Chief Keef Live 2026 Tour Dates:
September 12 – Chicago, IL (Northerly Island)
September 13 – Minneapolis, MN (The Armory)
September 14 – Detroit, MI (The Fillmore Detroit)
September 15 – Indianapolis, IN (Egyptian Room at Old National Centre)
September 18 – Austin, TX (Riviere)
September 19 – Houston, TX (Bayou Music Center)
September 20 – Irving, TX (Toyota Music Factory)
September 21 – New Orleans, LA (The Fillmore New Orleans)
October 2 – Wallingford, CT (The Dome at Oakdale)
October 4 – New York, NY (The Rooftop at Pier 17)
October 5 – Allentown, PA (Archer Music Hall)
October 6 – Philadelphia, PA (The Fillmore Philadelphia)
October 9 – Virginia Beach, VA (The Dome)
October 12 – Boston, MA (MGM Music Hall at Fenway)
October 17 – Denver, CO (The Fillmore Auditorium)
October 23 – San Francisco, CA (The Midway)
October 26 – Phoenix, AZ (Arizona Financial Theatre)
October 27 – Los Angeles, CA (The Wiltern)
October 28 – Las Vegas, NV (Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas)