Fanatics has revealed the official celebrity field for the second annual Fanatics Games, bringing together 50 stars from sports and entertainment to compete alongside 50 fans for a share of a $2 million prize pool during Fanatics Fest NYC, taking place July 16–19 at the Javits Center.

Defending champion Tom Brady returns after winning the inaugural Fanatics Games in 2025 and headlines a lineup that includes Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Kevin Hart, John Cena, James Harden, Logan Paul, Rob Gronkowski, and David Ortiz.

Fans will also see marquee matchups including Tom Brady vs. Novak Djokovic, CC Sabathia vs. David Ortiz, John Cena vs. Noah Lyles, and Rhea Ripley vs. Rob Gronkowski.

Competitors will earn points in sports-themed challenges inspired by the NFL, NBA, MLB, FIFA, NHL, UFC, WWE, and golf, testing everything from kicking field goals and shooting three-pointers to penalty kicks and wrestling entrances.

For the first time, Fanatics Games will be livestreamed on the Fanatics YouTube channel. Coverage will be hosted by Noah Eagle, Maria Taylor, Matthew Berry, and Chiney Ogwumike.

The competition begins July 16 at 3:30 p.m. ET with an opening kickoff featuring Kevin Hart and Tom Brady, before continuing through the closing ceremony on July 19.