Sheesh. When you still got it you still got it. Fat Joe and Jadakiss gave fans an early listen to their new record “Aroma,” and the response was instant. The legendary duo debuted the track during a packed episode of their Joe & Jada podcast, setting off plenty of conversation around what could become one of the summer’s standout releases. And for the record, their pod is a natural vehicle to introduce new music and the way they turned the studio up it worked out as intended.

👤JADAKISS👤

👤STOVE GOD COOKS👤

👤FAT JOE👤



💿AROMA💿



◻️NEW SONG◻️



🚨PREMIERED ON JOE AND JADA’S PODCAST🚨



“I’ve been obliterating rappers for years, is this about a verse or is this about a career”



-Jadakiss sending shots at 38 Spesh 👀👀 ?? pic.twitter.com/U4CthsRMiZ — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 8, 2026

“Aroma” brings together Fat Joe, Jadakiss, and Stove God Cooks, who delivers the hook, while longtime hitmakers Cool & Dre handle the production with a hard hitting backdrop that fits the record’s street energy.

The listening session turned into a full celebration once DJ Khaled got involved. Never one to hold back, Khaled filled the room with his trademark catchphrases, blasted the air horn, and had everyone dancing as the track played, adding to the excitement surrounding the first preview.

The song is also fueling conversation for another reason. Fans have zeroed in on one of Jadakiss’ verses, with many believing it addresses recent comments from 38 Spesh. The Rochester rapper recently said he had the best verse on Benny The Butcher’s “Sunday School,” a track that also featured Jadakiss, and claimed Jadakiss had avoided working with him since then.

Any way, “Aroma” is a much needed influx of authentic Hip Hop this summer outside of you know who from Toronto that froze the world.