STARZ Releases Trailer for 50 Cent Executive-Produced Series Fightland

STARZ has unveiled the official trailer and key art for its upcoming original series Fightland, a British boxing crime drama executive-produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film & Television.

Premiering Friday, July 31, the series follows Duke Kilroy (Howard Charles), a newly crowned heavyweight champion whose life is shattered after his brother is killed in a brutal attack. After serving eight years in a U.S. prison, Duke returns to London seeking revenge against his former promoter, crime boss Kingsley Marshall (Nicholas Pinnock), whom he believes orchestrated the tragedy.

As Duke infiltrates Kingsley’s criminal empire while working alongside a cartel vying for control of London’s drug trade, he faces dangerous enemies and personal conflicts, including reconnecting with Joy (Deborah Ayorinde), the love of his life.

The cast also includes Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Charles Babalola, Tahirah Sharif, Tyler Conti, and Richard Pepple.

Fightland marks Jackson’s first internationally produced television series and is STARZ’s first wholly owned original series. New episodes will stream weekly on Fridays beginning July 31 on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.