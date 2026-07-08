The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup title is down to eight nations, and the quarterfinals get underway Thursday, July 9, with one of the tournament’s most anticipated matchups as France and Morocco meet again on the game’s biggest stage.

🚨 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋: 𝐅𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐄 🇫🇷 𝐕𝐒 𝐌𝐎𝐑𝐎𝐂𝐂𝐎 🇲🇦 𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐐𝐔𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐄𝐑-𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐒 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Q63AGPlfFK — 433 (@433) July 4, 2026

The Round of 16 delivered plenty of drama and also marked the end of the journey for all three North American co-hosts. The United States, Canada, and Mexico have all exited, leaving eight international heavyweights chasing a place in the semifinals.

🚨💣 WORLD CUP QUARTER FINALS! 🍿



🇦🇷 Argentina vs Switzerland 🇨🇭

🇲🇦 Morocco vs France 🇫🇷

🇳🇴 Norway vs England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

🇪🇸 Spain vs Belgium 🇧🇪



Who wins the World Cup? ✨@krakenfx #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/os3Cuj26cq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2026

The opening quarterfinal carries extra meaning after France ended Morocco’s unforgettable run in the 2022 World Cup semifinals with a 2-0 victory. Nearly four years later, Morocco returns looking for a different outcome against one of the tournament’s strongest teams.

France has lived up to every expectation so far. Powered by a sensational tournament from Kylian Mbappé, who has already scored seven goals, Les Bleus have dominated the competition with a 14-2 scoring advantage through five matches, making them one of the favorites to lift the trophy.

Morocco once again enters as a fearless challenger. The Atlas Lions continue to lean on their disciplined defensive shape and dangerous counterattack, with Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Díaz expected to lead the charge. Midfielder Ismael Saibari remains a player to watch as questions linger about his fitness heading into the showdown.

The winner will keep its championship hopes alive and advance to the World Cup semifinals on Tuesday, July 14, in Arlington, Texas, where Spain or Belgium will be waiting.