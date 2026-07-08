Justin Bieber is heading to soccer’s biggest stage. The global superstar has been announced as one of the featured performers for the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show, set for Sunday, July 19, 2026.

Justin Bieber will perform at the FIFA World Cup final halftime show on July 19th pic.twitter.com/jtvC9KmiX5 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 8, 2026

FIFA and Global Citizen revealed that Bieber will take the stage at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, alongside a massive lineup featuring Madonna, Shakira, and BTS. The event is expected to bring together music fans and soccer supporters from around the world for a historic championship celebration.

justin bieber performs ‘confident’ live at coachellapic.twitter.com/ig7gihIy9W — songs that changed history (@iconiksongs) April 16, 2026

The halftime show will also include performances from Burna Boy, acclaimed conductor Gustavo Dudamel, and the PS22 Chorus, with appearances from beloved characters from The Muppets and Sesame Street. The 11-minute production is being creatively curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

‘SWAG Live From Coachella (Weekend II)’ by Justin Bieber is now available on all streaming platforms. pic.twitter.com/XIyNmbFCdw — Bieber Crave (@BiebCrave) July 3, 2026

Beyond the entertainment, the performance will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative focused on expanding access to education and sports programs for children worldwide. The campaign aims to raise $100 million, with $1 from every ticket sold during the 2026 World Cup tournament going toward the effort.

The World Cup final begins at 3:00 PM ET, with the match and halftime show available to watch live in the United States on FOX, Telemundo, and Peacock. Bieber’s appearance adds another major moment to a tournament already set to deliver global spectacle on and off the field.