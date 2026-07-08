The Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly emerged as the leading contenders in the race to land LeBron James.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the three franchises currently sit atop the hierarchy of teams pursuing the four-time NBA champion.

The Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and 76ers appear to be the top 3 teams in the LeBron sweepstakes, per @ShamsCharania



“When the Sixers got Jaylen Brown I did some research and he (LeBron) is taking their pitch very seriously. When I talk to teams now I have a hierarchy of… https://t.co/8oRWqPV2Bb pic.twitter.com/zuAqeQdcVo — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) July 7, 2026

“When the Sixers got Jaylen Brown I did some research and he (LeBron) is taking their pitch very seriously,” Charania said. “When I talk to teams now I have a hierarchy of Cleveland, Miami, Philadelphia, and then some teams on the peripheral.”

Charania’s comments suggest Philadelphia has become a serious contender following the addition of Jaylen Brown, while Cleveland and Miami remain firmly in the mix as speculation surrounding James’ future continues. No decision has been announced by James.