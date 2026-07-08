Mystikal has found his resting place for the next 20 years: Louisiana’s Angola State Penitentiary. According to TMZ, Mystikal was transferred to the storied prison, where he will have a single-occupancy cell because he is a celebrity.

Mystikal’s son is speaking out after he was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Appearing in an interview with TMZ, Mystikal’s son, Million Tyler, detailed that it has been an emotional run for his family, and he was in the courtroom as the victim detailed what the rapper did to her.

Tyler stated it was tough to see his father there but ultimately offered, “I hope you get the help you need. I really hope you do.”

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Mystikal performs during the Legends of Southern Hip Hop Tour at the Fox Theatre, in Atlanta

Legends of Southern Hip Hop Tour – , Atlanta, USA

Louisiana rapper Mystikal, whose legal name is Michael Tyler, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison in connection with a 2022 rape that occurred at his home in Prairieville.

During the sentencing hearing, the victim addressed the court and requested the maximum sentence. She testified that Tyler punched her, choked her, pulled braids from her hair, and forcibly raped her.

According to WBRZ, Tyler was given an opportunity to address the court following the victim’s statement. Although he attempted to speak directly to the victim, he was instructed to address the judge instead.

“If I did that to you, I deserve the max sentence,” Tyler said in court.

The sentence stems from a plea agreement entered in March. Tyler originally faced a first-degree rape charge, which carried a potential life sentence, but later pleaded guilty to an amended charge of third-degree rape. Under the agreement, his sentence was capped at 20 years, five years below the maximum penalty for the amended charge.