Getting around New York City just became more affordable for hundreds of thousands of residents. City leaders have approved the biggest expansion ever of the Fair Fares program, increasing access to discounted public transportation for an estimated 1.3 million lower income New Yorkers.

🚨 Zohran Mamdani has now cut subway ticket prices in half for low-income New Yorkers. pic.twitter.com/eKQfdCXVst — Democrats Deliver (@DemzDeliver) July 7, 2026

The agreement, reached during budget negotiations between Mayor Zohran Mamdani and City Council Speaker Julie Menin, raises the income limit for the program from 150 percent to 200 percent of the federal poverty level. That change means individuals earning about $32,000 a year and families of four making roughly $66,000 annually can now receive half price transit fares.

The update also opens the door for many workers earning New York City’s $17 minimum wage to qualify for the benefit for the first time. City officials estimate that about 340,000 additional riders will now be eligible, increasing the program’s reach from approximately 960,000 participants to 1.3 million.

To support the larger program, New York City has committed between $54 million and $79 million in additional funding, bringing the total Fair Fares budget to $174.6 million.

The program provides a 50 percent discount on Metropolitan Transportation Authority subway rides, eligible bus trips, and Access A Ride paratransit service, helping more New Yorkers stretch their transportation dollars while making daily commutes, errands, and appointments easier to manage.