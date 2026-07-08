Pastor Charles A.R. Releases "Depend On You" Featuring Joshua Penn

Following the release of “It’ll Be Ok” featuring Rufus Johnson, which earned coverage from HOT 97 and a spot on Apple Music’s BARS playlist, Daytona Beach lyricist Pastor Charles A.R. returns with his latest single, “Depend On You,” featuring Joshua Penn and Ron Smith.

Produced by Holy Culture Records’ in-house producer Marv4MoBeats, the faith-driven Hip Hop track encourages listeners to trust beyond human limitations. Rooted in resilience, provision, and deliverance, the song reflects on finding triumph through life’s valleys while recognizing the Father as Jehovah Jireh.

In a press statement, Pastor Charles A.R. said the record is for anyone facing pressure, uncertainty, or seemingly impossible situations, reminding listeners that every trial presents an opportunity for growth and that faith remains steadfast when life’s burdens feel overwhelming.