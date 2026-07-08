Tensions between the United States and Iran surged again after a wave of overnight U.S. airstrikes, prompting President Donald Trump to declare that the ceasefire between the two countries is over and signal that additional military action could come as early as Wednesday night.

BREAKING: US conducting massive strikes on Iran pic.twitter.com/U9R31jBDVv — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 7, 2026

The latest escalation follows U.S. accusations that Iran targeted commercial cargo ships and oil tankers moving through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes.

Footage of US airstrikes hitting Iran’s Bandar Abbas tonight: pic.twitter.com/ycUezpWhCH — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) July 7, 2026

According to U.S. officials, American forces carried out strikes on about 80 military sites across southern Iran, including radar systems, air defenses, and ground control facilities. Iran answered with a barrage of drones and ballistic missiles launched by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, targeting 85 U.S. military installations. Air defense systems were activated in Kuwait and Bahrain as warning sirens sounded overnight.

Speaking during the annual NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Trump delivered a forceful message, calling Iran’s leadership “vicious” before telling reporters, “We hit them very hard last night, and we’re going to hit them hard again tonight.” He also renewed warnings aimed at Kharg Island, Iran’s primary oil export hub.

The exchange of attacks effectively ended the temporary memorandum of understanding reached after earlier fighting this year. Even so, Trump later suggested he does not expect the confrontation to become a prolonged war. While saying the U.S. would respond “10 times harder” to future attacks, he added that any conflict would “be over very quickly.”

Financial markets quickly reacted, with oil prices climbing sharply as concerns grew over disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.