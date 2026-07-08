Attorney Tyrone Blackburn has withdrawn from representing Terrance Dixon in the ongoing lawsuit against Fat Joe, marking another development in the legal dispute between the rapper and his former hype man.

The withdrawal comes after Dixon and Blackburn filed an amended complaint in March 2026 that removed allegations including RICO violations, statutory rape, and trafficking of minors from the case.

The dispute dates back to April 2025, when Fat Joe filed a lawsuit against Dixon and Blackburn, alleging defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. According to the complaint, the rapper claimed the pair attempted to extort him by threatening to file a lawsuit containing false allegations unless he agreed to a financial settlement.

Dixon and Blackburn filed their lawsuit in June 2025, accusing Fat Joe of serious misconduct.

Blackburn’s withdrawal from the case follows the amended complaint and adds another chapter to the ongoing legal battle. Fat Joe has maintained that the lawsuit was an attempt to misuse the legal system to pressure him into paying a financial settlement, an allegation outlined in his original complaint.