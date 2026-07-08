Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Reportedly Living Together Again

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are reportedly living under the same roof again after quietly reuniting in recent years.

According to a source who spoke with People, Jada moved back in with Will “two years ago.” The insider said the couple “are happy and love each other and are, as ever, committed to supporting each other.”

The report also states that the pair spent the Fourth of July together in Philadelphia, where Will performed alongside The Roots following a rain delay. According to the source, Jada attended the performance and “was there with him as she always is.”

The update comes after Jada revealed in 2023 that she and Will had been secretly separated since 2016. Despite their separation, the two have continued to publicly support one another while maintaining a close relationship.

Last December, Jada was facing a lawsuit from Will Smith’s longtime friend Bilaal Salaam, who claims she threatened him at Will’s 2021 birthday party. According to the complaint, Salaam alleges Jada, accompanied by her entourage, told him he could “end up missing or catch a bullet” if he continued “telling her personal business” and demanded he sign an NDA.

According to Page Six, Salaam further claims an associate followed him to his car while making additional threats. He also alleges Jada initiated a “retaliatory campaign” after he declined to assist with crisis management following the Oscars slap incident.

The lawsuit states Jada’s public denial to TMZ about seeing Will Smith intimate with men was intended to discredit Salaam. He claims he faced further threats related to a memoir, along with financial and emotional damages, and is seeking $3 million in compensation.