Yung Miami has reached a major milestone in her solo career as her breakout single “Spend Dat” earns her first No. 1 radio record, topping the Urban Mainstream Radio chart while climbing into the Top 5 at Rhythm Radio.

According to Billboard, the track also sits at No. 1 on the Rap Airplay and Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay charts while reaching a new career-high of No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Reacting to the achievement, Yung Miami thanked fans on social media.

“Man I can’t even put into words how I feel right now… I just want to say THANK YOU TO EVERYONE that’s supporting me and playing my shit!… Thank you, Thank you, THANK YOU!!!!!”

Man I can’t even put into words how I feel right now. I just want to say THANK YOU TO EVERYONE that’s supporting me and playing my shit! Yall don’t know what it took to get me here, but I wouldn’t be here WITHOUT YALL!!!!! Thank you, Thank you, THANK YOU!!!!! My crew lets fucking… — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) July 6, 2026

The viral hit has generated more than 2 million TikTok creates and previously peaked at No. 4 on the TikTok Viral 50 chart, fueling its success across streaming, radio, and social media.

“Spend Dat” has also become a cultural staple this summer. Yung Miami performed the song during the New York Knicks’ Championship Parade, received an arena-wide singalong at the 2026 BET Awards, and saw Monica incorporate the track into her ESSENCE Festival headlining set, further amplifying its momentum.