Student Safely Lands Plane After Instructor Jumps to Death Midflight in Argentina

In one of the more bizarre stories you will hear today, a flight instructor in Argentina dived out a plane midflight, killing himself, and leaving a student to land the plane alone.

The pilot, Leandro Andrés Bertazzo, was teaching a 22-year-old student and said, “You know what you have to do, carry on,” before opening the plane and jumping out. The student successfully landed the plane.

Authorities reportedly said there had been no prior indication that Bertazzo intended to take his own life. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

