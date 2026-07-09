The legacy of Biz Markie continues to resonate across music and culture as the late hip-hop icon’s estate celebrates a series of milestones, including the 40th anniversary of his groundbreaking 1986 debut EP, Make the Music With Your Mouth, Biz.

Downtown Music Publishing recently signed an agreement to represent Biz Markie’s catalog, including publishing administration, sync licensing, and management of his name, image, and likeness rights. Tara Hall, Biz Markie’s widow and executor of the estate, said the partnership reflects the late artist’s belief in the future of his work.

The momentum follows the debut of The Biz Markie Experience in New York, a living archive featuring more than 50 estate-approved artifacts, rare photographs by George DuBose, and exhibits celebrating Biz’s life and influence.

Biz Markie’s music continues to connect with new audiences. His classic “Just A Friend” became a soundtrack during the New York Knicks’ NBA championship run, while artists such as Def Jam R&B group 2BYG have introduced his catalog to a new generation by sampling Make the Music With Your Mouth, Biz.

The rapper’s influence also extends through more than 1,500 samples by artists including Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, A Tribe Called Quest, The Notorious B.I.G., Beastie Boys, and The Rolling Stones.

The estate also supports the Biz Markie Just A Friend Foundation, which continues the artist’s commitment to serving children and families through community initiatives in Harlem.