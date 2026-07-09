Cloak The Scribe’s latest single, “Man, Listen” featuring Sinatris, arrives with the weight of real life behind it. Serving as the lead single from his forthcoming concept album No Sleep Till Success, the record introduces a chapter shaped by loss, reflection, separation, and renewed purpose.

The inspiration behind the song came during Cloak The Scribe’s break from music in 2023, a period marked by the loss of his maternal grandmother, the end of a relationship with his distributor, and the difficult decision to let go of certain friendships. Instead of walking away from the craft, he continued writing. What began as the idea for an EP eventually grew into a full concept album.

That approach places No Sleep Till Success in a larger hip-hop tradition. Concept albums have long allowed artists to turn personal experience into full narratives, from JAY-Z’s American Gangster to modern projects built around identity, ambition, survival, and growth. Hip-hop has always been strongest when artists use albums as more than collections of songs, but as statements of direction and transformation.

Cloak The Scribe’s influences also explain the shape of his artistry. He points to Nas for creativity and poetry, Jay-Z for business acumen, 2Pac for description and transparency, and The Notorious B.I.G. for flyness and fun. Those references are not random. They reflect four pillars of rap music: lyricism, entrepreneurship, vulnerability, and charisma. In that sense, Cloak’s music does not chase one lane. It aims to balance message, skill, presence, and purpose.

His journey has been defined by persistence. From releasing his first mixtape, Life Music Vol. 1: Hip-Hop Lives, on his own in 2008, to turning down multiple deals, including one from Interscope, Cloak The Scribe has taken the long road. He also spent years moving from temp agency to temp agency while continuing to build his career. For many independent artists, that kind of grind is familiar: the dream often has to survive outside the spotlight before the public ever sees the results.

For Cloak, faith has been the anchor. He credits his relationship with God and trust in divine timing as the reason he continued through setbacks. That spiritual foundation is also central to the message he hopes to share through his music: trust God, be transparent, embrace growth, leave negativity behind, show grace, and show love.

“Man, Listen” is not just a single. It is a reset. It captures an artist who has experienced pain but refuses to become bitter, an artist who understands both the creative and business sides of the industry, and an artist who still believes lyricism has value.

Looking ahead, Cloak The Scribe plans to release more music from No Sleep Till Success, including an upcoming single featuring Mickey Factz. He is also focused on building Influence Is Us Entertainment, his imprint dedicated to introducing younger artists and mentoring the next generation in lyricism.

In an era where many artists are pressured to move fast, Cloak The Scribe is choosing something different: patience, purpose, and substance. With “Man, Listen,” he reminds listeners that success is not just about staying active. It is about staying aligned.