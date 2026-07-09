J. Cole has announced the release of The Fall-Off Magazine, a 144-page editorial publication arriving ahead of his six-month The Fall-Off World Tour, which will span 15 countries and more than 50 cities.

The Fall-Off Magazine 🖊️🔥



Available now at https://t.co/ZV0Tuk2j2L



Exclusive limited copies available in person, Charlotte, NC 📍(more details soon) pic.twitter.com/EcQ3jmxein — The Fall-Off (@thefalloff26) July 8, 2026

Created as a tribute to the legacy of hip-hop print journalism, the limited-edition magazine explores the history, present, and future of rap music, business, and culture through original reporting, photography, artwork, and design.

Commissioned by Cole, the publication is led by Editor-in-Chief Bonsu Thompson, an award-winning journalist with nearly three decades of experience covering hip-hop, alongside Publisher and VP of Creative Felton Brown. More than 60 writers, photographers, illustrators, designers, and artists contributed to the project.

Thompson described the magazine as a collector’s edition celebrating the innovation and storytelling of hip-hop culture, while Brown said the publication was built to preserve the genre’s context, conversations, and creative legacy for future generations.

Available in a limited print run through TheFallOff.com, The Fall-Off Magazine is designed to be collected, revisited, and shared, continuing the tradition of print publications documenting hip-hop’s evolution and cultural impact.