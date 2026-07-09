KID GOTTI BORN RICH AND KURUPT TURN UP THE PRESSURE AS “COLLECT THIS CHEESE” HITS #18 ON MEDIABASE

Kid Gotti Born Rich is turning momentum into movement.

The rising hip-hop artist is making noise at radio alongside West Coast legend Kurupt as their collaborative single, “Collect This Cheese,” climbs to#18 in select markets on the MediaBase chart, marking another major step forward for a record that is quickly gaining traction.

Released through Big Mac Entertainment, “Collect This Cheese” brings together two generations of hip-hop on one record. Kid Gotti Born Rich delivers the hunger, confidence, and ambition of an artist determined to build his own lane, while Kurupt brings the unmistakable presence and veteran credibility that has made him one of the most respected voices in West Coast hip-hop.

The result is a record built for radio, clubs, cars, and playlists.

“Collect This Cheese” is unapologetically about the pursuit of success. The record captures the mentality of staying focused, making moves, and refusing to get distracted while chasing the next level.

Now, radio is responding.

With the single reaching #18 on MediaBase, Kid Gotti Born Rich is proving that his name deserves to be part of the conversation surrounding hip-hop’s emerging generation.

The record is also receiving support from DJ Vince of Full Throttle Radio, a well-known and respected figure in the industry who continues to spin and champion records that are gaining momentum at radio.

“We believed in ‘Collect This Cheese’ from the beginning, but watching radio continue to respond and seeing the record climb to #18 on MediaBase shows that the momentum is real,” says Brian Mclain of Big Mac Entertainment. “Kid Gotti Born Rich has the hunger, the work ethic, and the ability to connect with today’s audience, and having a legendary artist like Kurupt on this record makes the collaboration even more powerful. We’re committed to continuing to push this record, expand its reach, and take this campaign as far as it can go.”

The collaboration with Kurupt also represents something bigger than a feature. It is the meeting of established legacy and new ambition.

Kurupt’s influence on hip-hop spans decades, from his groundbreaking work as a member of Tha Dogg Pound to his place in the history of West Coast rap.Kurupt’s new album, “Tha Hollow”, produced by DJ Battle Cat coming July 2026 under Death Row Records. Kurupt’s presence on “Collect This Cheese” gives the record undeniable weight, but Kid Gotti Born Rich refuses to disappear beside the veteran MC.

He holds his own.

That confidence is exactly what makes the record work.

Kid Gotti Born Rich approaches the industry with the mentality of an artist who understands that longevity requires more than one song. It takes consistency, strategy, relationships, and records that connect.

With Big Mac Entertainment behind the campaign and “Collect This Cheese” continuing its push at radio, the focus is now on taking the record even higher.

The #18 MediaBase position is not the finish line.

It is proof that the campaign is working.

As “Collect This Cheese” continues to build momentum, Kid Gotti Born Rich is positioning himself as an artist to watch while demonstrating that the right combination of emerging talent, hip-hop legacy, and a record that connects can still move the needle.

Kid Gotti Born Rich and Kurupt came to collect.

And judging by the movement at radio, they are just getting started.

Listen to “Collect This Cheese” on Spotify

About Big Mac Entertainment

Big Mac Entertainment (BME) is an independent record label, music management company, and artist development platform focused on developing talent, building impactful music campaigns, and creating long-term opportunities for its artists.

BME continues to build momentum across radio and the music industry, with recent releases including “Fixin Too” reaching #37, “Eye Contact” reaching #1, and “Collect This Cheese” charting at #15.

Through artist management, music releases, radio promotion, marketing, and strategic career development, Big Mac Entertainment continues to expand its presence while building artists and records designed for lasting impact.

Photo Credit:Holly Davidson ICT PR