Photos: Pour Minds Podcast Brings Still Sippin’ Tour to Chicago

The energy was electric at Park West on June 14, as the hit Pour Minds Podcast brought its highly anticipated Still Sippin’ Tour to the Windy City. Dynamic hosts Lex P and Drea Nicole delivered a night packed with raw, unfiltered conversations, side-splitting humor, and deep audience connection.

Our exclusive photo gallery captures the essence of the unforgettable evening. From the stylish duo commanding the stage to the packed house raising their glasses, the imagery highlights the interactive dynamic that has built a massive, loyal community.

Swipe through to see the packed venue, the heavy laughs, and the custom cocktail setups that made this stop a standout night in Black independent media.