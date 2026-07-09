Prince Regicide Drops Motivational New Single “I’ma Ball”

Tacoma, Washington rapper Prince Regicide is encouraging listeners to stay focused on their goals with the release of his new single, “I’ma Ball.” The Grind Smart Not Hard ENT recording artist delivers a motivational anthem centered on perseverance, sacrifice, and achieving success through discipline rather than instant gratification.

Instead of celebrating material success alone, “I’ma Ball” highlights the mindset needed to overcome obstacles and remain committed to a greater purpose. Built on confident lyricism and uplifting energy, the record encourages listeners to stay focused even when life’s distractions threaten to derail their ambitions.

“‘I’ma Ball’ is about never giving up on your dreams,” Prince Regicide said. “Sometimes you have to separate yourself from certain situations, put relationships on pause, and stay locked in on your purpose. The championship isn’t just about sports—it’s about winning in life.”

The message reflects Prince Regicide’s own journey as an independent artist steadily building his career while staying true to his Tacoma roots. Through authentic storytelling and inspirational themes, he continues to connect with audiences who value perseverance, personal growth, and determination.

“I’ma Ball” adds to a growing catalog that includes “BTA,” “BURGANDI,” and “STARS,” further showcasing the artist’s blend of street narratives, melodic production, and motivational messaging. As he continues releasing new music and expanding his audience, Prince Regicide is establishing himself as one of the Pacific Northwest’s emerging independent hip-hop voices.

Check out Prince Regicide on TikTok and Instagram.