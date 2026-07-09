The Trump administration has confirmed it is not moving forward with the long-planned effort to place abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the U.S. $20 bill.

According to Spectrum News, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was asked whether the Treasury Department still planned to feature Tubman on the redesigned currency. He responded, “We are not at present.”

The decision marks a departure from the decade-old proposal to replace President Andrew Jackson’s image with Tubman’s on the $20 bill.

The administration’s position also contrasts with its approach to a proposed $250 commemorative bill featuring President Donald Trump to mark the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Trump previously criticized the Tubman redesign during his 2016 presidential campaign, calling the proposal “pure political correctness.”

The Treasury Department has not announced whether it intends to revisit the Tubman redesign.