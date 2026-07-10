50 Cent Celebrates Three Emmy Nominations for ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’

50 Cent is taking a victory lap at his enemy’s expense. His docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, has earned three nominations at the 2026 Emmy Awards. The Netflix documentary received recognition in the categories of Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program, and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program.

On X, 50 wrote, “Everybody had something to say when I announced it… now the Emmys got something to say too. 😂 3 Emmy nominations for Sean Combs: The Reckoning. You can’t argue with the work.”