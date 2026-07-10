Coco Jones Drops New Single "Body So Tea"

Coco Jones has released her latest single, “Body So Tea,” via High Standardz and Def Jam Recordings.

Produced by Stargate, Jasper, and Hiddie, the track delivers a playful, self-assured anthem centered on beauty, confidence, and self-love. The record showcases Coco’s signature powerhouse vocals while embracing a sleek, quotable sound.

“Body So Tea” follows the release of “LUVAGIRL” and arrives after Coco’s widely praised performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at the Super Bowl. Her rendition created a powerful cultural moment on one of the world’s biggest stages and further solidified her status as one of R&B’s leading voices.

With “Body So Tea,” Coco Jones continues to build momentum, blending empowering themes with polished production and standout vocal performances.