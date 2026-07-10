France and the continent have history. Not all of it great but when it comes to international football, France has long been recognized as one of the premier powers. The makeup of its men’s national team continues to highlight the country’s multicultural identity. Of the 26 players on France’s current FIFA World Cup squad, 21 have direct family roots in Africa, underscoring the diverse backgrounds that have become a defining part of Les Bleus.

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​The number of players of French origin in the France national team squad has become a global trending topic on social media.



​Why does the French National Team have such a different structure? pic.twitter.com/bTrOw4WKYf — GBC (@GBC_Press) July 9, 2026

While nearly every player on the roster was born and developed in France through the nation’s acclaimed youth academy system, many also carry strong family ties to countries across the African continent.

There are 99 French-born players at this World Cup, 32 more than come from any other nation.



Fifty-six of them are from Paris.



With France aiming to reach a third consecutive World Cup final, Paris Saint-Germain winning back-to-back Champions Leagues and talent being exported… pic.twitter.com/CLtJ7yTvHu — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) July 3, 2026

Leading the attack is captain Kylian Mbappé, whose father is from Cameroon and whose mother is of Algerian heritage. He is joined by Ousmane Dembélé, whose family roots stretch to Mali, Mauritania and Senegal, while Michael Olise brings Nigerian and French Algerian heritage. Bradley Barcola traces his ancestry to Togo, Jean-Philippe Mateta is of Congolese descent, Désiré Doué’s family comes from Côte d’Ivoire, and Rayan Cherki has Algerian roots.

The midfield features Aurélien Tchouaméni, whose ancestry connects to Cameroon, alongside N’Golo Kanté, whose parents emigrated from Mali. Manu Koné’s family heritage is linked to Côte d’Ivoire, Maghnes Akliouche is of Algerian descent, and Warren Zaïre-Emery’s background includes both Martinique and Ivorian roots.

African descendants who have represented France national team. pic.twitter.com/NyreQ2w7OE — Historical Africa (@historical_Afr) June 5, 2026

France’s back line tells a similar story. William Saliba’s mother is from Cameroon, Dayot Upamecano traces his heritage to Guinea-Bissau, Ibrahima Konaté’s parents are from Mali, Jules Koundé has Beninese roots, Malo Gusto’s heritage includes Martinique and Portuguese ancestry, and Maxence Lacroix also has Caribbean and African family roots.

In goal, Brice Samba stands apart as the only member of the group who was born in Africa. He was born in the Republic of the Congo before moving to France as a child.

The connection between France and Africa is nothing new in the world of football. Some of the country’s greatest players and World Cup champions have come from families with African origins, helping establish a legacy that continues through today’s generation. As France prepares for future international tournaments, its roster remains a reflection of the country’s diverse population and the global backgrounds that have helped shape one of football’s most successful national teams.