France and the continent have history. Not all of it great but when it comes to international football, France has long been recognized as one of the premier powers. The makeup of its men’s national team continues to highlight the country’s multicultural identity. Of the 26 players on France’s current FIFA World Cup squad, 21 have direct family roots in Africa, underscoring the diverse backgrounds that have become a defining part of Les Bleus.
While nearly every player on the roster was born and developed in France through the nation’s acclaimed youth academy system, many also carry strong family ties to countries across the African continent.
Leading the attack is captain Kylian Mbappé, whose father is from Cameroon and whose mother is of Algerian heritage. He is joined by Ousmane Dembélé, whose family roots stretch to Mali, Mauritania and Senegal, while Michael Olise brings Nigerian and French Algerian heritage. Bradley Barcola traces his ancestry to Togo, Jean-Philippe Mateta is of Congolese descent, Désiré Doué’s family comes from Côte d’Ivoire, and Rayan Cherki has Algerian roots.
The midfield features Aurélien Tchouaméni, whose ancestry connects to Cameroon, alongside N’Golo Kanté, whose parents emigrated from Mali. Manu Koné’s family heritage is linked to Côte d’Ivoire, Maghnes Akliouche is of Algerian descent, and Warren Zaïre-Emery’s background includes both Martinique and Ivorian roots.
France’s back line tells a similar story. William Saliba’s mother is from Cameroon, Dayot Upamecano traces his heritage to Guinea-Bissau, Ibrahima Konaté’s parents are from Mali, Jules Koundé has Beninese roots, Malo Gusto’s heritage includes Martinique and Portuguese ancestry, and Maxence Lacroix also has Caribbean and African family roots.
In goal, Brice Samba stands apart as the only member of the group who was born in Africa. He was born in the Republic of the Congo before moving to France as a child.
The connection between France and Africa is nothing new in the world of football. Some of the country’s greatest players and World Cup champions have come from families with African origins, helping establish a legacy that continues through today’s generation. As France prepares for future international tournaments, its roster remains a reflection of the country’s diverse population and the global backgrounds that have helped shape one of football’s most successful national teams.