Future Releases 10th Solo Studio Album ‘The Real Me’

Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning artist Future has released his highly anticipated 10th solo studio album, The Real Me. The project arrives following the release of the hypnotic single “Radio,” which was accompanied by a cinematic visual.

Ahead of the album’s debut, Future celebrated with a hometown takeover in Atlanta. Streets, landmarks, and the city’s skyline were illuminated in his signature purple color scheme alongside the Freebandz logo. One of the campaign’s most memorable moments featured a 12-mile purple laser beam projected from the top of the iconic Magic City into the Atlanta skyline.

The Real Me marks a milestone in Future’s career as his 10th solo studio album and showcases a more personal side of the artist. The project strips back the mythology surrounding his persona, delivering what is described as one of his most candid and ambitious bodies of work to date.

The release follows MIXTAPE PLUTO, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Platinum by the RIAA.