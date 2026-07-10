Unbelievable. Again. Two separate ICE enforcement incidents, one in Illinois and another in Texas, are drawing national attention and fueling renewed debate over immigration enforcement tactics.

America's Secret Police in action. Time to ID that guy who let his mask slip. https://t.co/qEqFiJ4Qig — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 10, 2026

In St. Charles, Illinois, video recorded on July 9 captured U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in tactical gear detaining a man outside the Kane County Judicial Center. The footage quickly spread online as witnesses claimed the man suffered a fractured skull and was taken to a hospital, although those reports have not been independently verified.

The video also shows a tense exchange after agents approached people recording the arrest from a public sidewalk. One bystander appeared to be shoved during the confrontation, and a Taser was briefly activated as emotions escalated. The incident has divided public opinion, with critics accusing ICE of using excessive force while supporters defended the officers’ actions during the arrest. Former Congressman Joe Walsh was among those calling for the agency to be abolished following the encounter, while others argued the agents were carrying out their duties amid ongoing legal disputes surrounding courthouse area immigration enforcement in Illinois.

Meanwhile, in Houston, federal officials have acknowledged that 52-year-old Mexican national and homebuilder Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was not the individual ICE agents intended to apprehend during a July 7 enforcement operation that ended with his death.

ICE killed a father of three yesterday and no one is talking about it.



Lorenzo Salgado Araujo spent 35 years in Houston building homes and raising a family.



According to people interviewed, every night after work you'd find him on his porch, listening to music, petting his… pic.twitter.com/1AR2Rf42h9 — Joshua Reed Eakle 🗽 (@JoshEakle) July 9, 2026

According to the Department of Homeland Security and Acting ICE Director David Venturella, Salgado Araujo and his brother were mistakenly caught up in an investigation targeting two Guatemalan nationals. Authorities have said an ICE agent opened fire after Salgado Araujo allegedly attempted to use his vehicle against an officer during the stop, while witnesses have offered conflicting accounts of what unfolded.

The revelation that Salgado Araujo was not the intended target has intensified public scrutiny, prompting demonstrations across Houston and drawing a response from the Mexican government.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum condemned the shooting as “sad and regrettable” and announced that Mexico intends to “move beyond diplomatic channels” by pursuing criminal charges and civil lawsuits in the United States over the killing.

The developments have placed both incidents under an even brighter spotlight as questions continue to surround the use of force, accountability and the future of immigration enforcement practices in communities across the country.