Here we go again. And again. And again. A fresh intelligence warning shared by Israel has placed former President Donald Trump back at the center of international security concerns after reports surfaced alleging Iran is pursuing another assassination plot tied to the 2020 killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump announces if he's assassinated by Iran, he has left instructions to BOMB them "at levels NEVER SEEN BEFORE" — NYP



Hopefully we NEVER get CLOSE to that happening 🙏🏻



TRUMP: "The only thing is, I’ve left instructions — if anything happens, to just… pic.twitter.com/X5Z2N5XxBe — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 10, 2026

According to multiple published reports, Israeli officials recently passed the intelligence to the United States, prompting American officials to review the information while continuing to monitor broader threats involving Iran. U.S. authorities have not independently confirmed the specific allegation, but the warning arrived during a particularly tense stretch in relations between Washington and Tehran.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸🇮🇷 President Trump says he left instructions to 'bomb Iran like they've never seen before' if Iran assassinates him. pic.twitter.com/xytFk2IBXI — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) July 10, 2026

The reports emerged just as Trump wrapped up his trip to the NATO summit. During his return to the United States, Secret Service officials reportedly advised him against flying home aboard a newer aircraft because it lacked some of the defensive systems available on other government planes. Trump ultimately switched aircraft, though he publicly brushed off the move and did not portray it as a major concern.

The alleged plot has reignited attention on the long running fallout from the January 2020 U.S. strike that killed Soleimani, an event that dramatically escalated tensions between the United States and Iran. American intelligence agencies have spent years tracking potential retaliation threats connected to that operation, and officials continue to evaluate any new information that surfaces.

News of Israel’s latest warning quickly fueled debate across the political landscape. Some questioned the timing and significance of the intelligence, while others argued the reported security precautions were appropriate given Iran’s previously stated desire for revenge over Soleimani’s death.

The development also arrives at a delicate diplomatic moment. Even as military confrontations and regional instability continue to create uncertainty, U.S. and Iranian officials remain engaged in efforts aimed at keeping negotiations alive. That broader backdrop has made any report involving potential threats against a former American president especially consequential, with security agencies remaining vigilant as they assess evolving intelligence.