Jaydense Unveils First Music Video From COGNITIVE DISTORTIONS

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Buffalo independent artist Jaydense has officially released distortion.mov1, the first music video from his latest album, COGNITIVE DISTORTIONS. The visual accompanies the album track “WE AIN’T KIDS NO MORE”, introducing fans to the cinematic direction behind the project.

Filmed throughout Delaware Park in Buffalo, New York, the video uses a childhood playground as the backdrop for a story centered on growing up. Rather than focusing on flashy effects, the visual captures the emotional shift between childhood innocence and the responsibilities that come with adulthood.

Directed by Aiden Kendall (Yung AK) of Vibeside Studios, the video complements the introspective production crafted by JBoogz, who produced the entire COGNITIVE DISTORTIONS album. Together, the visuals and music reinforce the project’s themes of ambition, identity, relationships, and personal growth.

As a concept album, COGNITIVE DISTORTIONS explores the constant struggle between confidence and self-doubt. “WE AIN’T KIDS NO MORE” stands as one of the project’s most reflective records, making distortion.mov1 a fitting first visual release.

With the video’s arrival, Jaydense continues expanding his artistic vision while building momentum around one of Buffalo’s most personal independent hip-hop releases.