Jayree Poised to Make Her Mark on Christian R&B With New Music in 2026

Christian R&B artist Jayree is emerging as one of the genre’s most promising new voices, blending contemporary R&B, gospel, soul, worship, and inspirational music with heartfelt songwriting and accomplished musicianship.

An accomplished singer, songwriter, producer, arranger, composer, and multi-instrumentalist, Jayree combines years of musical discipline with emotionally transparent storytelling. A classically trained pianist and graduate of Prairie View A&M University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in General Music Studies with a concentration in Piano, her music reflects both technical excellence and authentic faith.

Rather than portraying faith as perfection, Jayree’s songs explore life’s victories, disappointments, healing, and restoration while encouraging listeners to find hope, perseverance, and purpose through God. Her mission is to create music that speaks to real-life experiences and reminds audiences that faith provides strength during life’s challenges.

With a highly anticipated mainstream single set for release in 2026, Jayree is entering a new chapter in her career. The upcoming release is expected to showcase her artistic growth while introducing her music to a broader audience beyond the Christian R&B space.

As the genre continues expanding its reach, Jayree is positioning herself as an emerging artist whose message of hope, authenticity, and faith has the potential to resonate across generations and cultures.

CONNECT WITH JAYREE

Official Website

https://www.jayreemusic.com

Instagram

@jayreegfa

https://www.instagram.com/jayreegfa?igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

TikTok

@jayreegfa