Jonathan Kuminga is still waiting for his next NBA home, and one of the summer’s biggest free agency stories continues to revolve around where the talented 23-year-old forward will land.

Kuminga officially became an unrestricted free agent after the Atlanta Hawks declined his $24.3 million team option for the 2026-27 season on June 29. The move came just months after Atlanta acquired him from the Golden State Warriors in February, ending a lengthy stretch of uncertainty that had followed his contract situation and role with Golden State.

Wow: Jonathan Kuminga is seeking more than $25M per year with his new team, per @JakeLFischer. 😳



Lakers reportedly offered a 2-yr, $20M deal. pic.twitter.com/XcpPf6bMsG — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) July 10, 2026

Now, another round of negotiations has created a fresh roadblock.

League reports indicate Kuminga is looking for a contract worth more than $25 million annually, but very few teams still have enough salary cap space to make that kind of offer outright. As a result, any deal approaching his asking price would likely have to come together through a sign-and-trade involving the Hawks.

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to be viewed as one of the most aggressive teams in the race. Reports say general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick recently met with Kuminga virtually, presenting him with a vision that includes heavy minutes and a starting role alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Financial limitations remain the biggest obstacle, however. The Lakers reportedly offered a two-year deal worth $20 million, an offer that was turned down. Los Angeles is now believed to be exploring multi-team trade possibilities, including moving Jarred Vanderbilt’s contract, after Atlanta reportedly showed no interest in bringing him back.

The Sacramento Kings have also stayed firmly in the conversation. After pursuing Kuminga before February’s trade deadline, Sacramento still has the financial flexibility to help structure a sign-and-trade if negotiations continue to drag on elsewhere.

Milwaukee has quietly emerged as another team worth watching. Following the franchise’s blockbuster trade that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat, the Bucks have gained additional financial flexibility and could decide Kuminga is the type of high-upside player worth investing in with their available resources.

The Chicago Bulls also remain in the mix. Chicago has been searching for young talent to build around, and league observers believe the team has enough flexibility to put together a sign-and-trade package if it decides to make a stronger push.

For now, Kuminga remains one of the NBA’s biggest free agents still without a deal, and the market surrounding him continues to evolve as teams search for the right financial formula.