Kodak Black Wants to Form a Supergroup with Kanye and Kendrick Called ‘KKK’

Aight, so in this story. I’m willing to bet that two of the three rappers mentioned would be down for this. The third, not a chance.

So Kodak Black wants to create a rap group called KKK. His group members would be Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar. Kung Fu Kenny would never. He’d collaborate with Kodak, see their Mr. Morale single “Silent Hill.” But work under KKK? Nope.

“Me, Kanye, and Kendrick, bruh? You know what our group called? KKK,” Kodak said. “We the KKK, bruh, cause like, we woke. Like, we pro-Black. I mean, we woke, bruh. We woke. And we smart. And we Jew. We Black Jews. We Israelites, you feel me? My father named Davis, so I’m a Star of David. You feel me? You get it?”

Gotta give it to him for attempting to spin the name, right? Here it is from Kodak below.