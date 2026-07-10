LL Cool J has been around for quite a while, so I’m sure the Queens legend has some stories to tell. This one recalls what immediately drew him to love the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

Speaking on Rock the Bells Radio, LL remembered pulling up to Chung King Studios after an invite from another late legend, Chris Lightly. Upon arrival, he was told: “I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ He said, ‘For some reason, Ol’ Dirty Bastard just came in here, broke all your plaques, and pissed on ‘em.”

Now any other rapper might have been pissed off, no pun intended, but LL thought it was hilarious: “I said, ‘What I do?’ I didn’t even understand it. I didn’t even understand it! I couldn’t understand it. Loved him ever since.”

You can hear it from LL below.