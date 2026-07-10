GRAMMY Award-winning artist Shenseea has released the official music video for her latest single, “Brucksweat.” Powered by her unmistakable vocals, the visual embraces the energy of summer with bold confidence and undeniable presence. Featuring lyrics like, “We outside till the morning come, It’s so hot its burning,” Shenseea captures the carefree, high-energy spirit of the season. The vibrant music video highlights her signature style and charisma, delivering the confident performance fans have come to expect while celebrating the heat and excitement of summertime.