A racist Facebook post is getting plenty of attention online, but not for the reason its creators probably expected. Instead of convincing people that hate somehow preserves youth, it sparked a wave of jokes, selfies and one especially viral response starring Stacey Dash.

Here’s the thing Dash’s post was not a true response to the racist one and there’s been some degree of backlash henceforth.

Stacey Dash stuns in new video ✨ pic.twitter.com/uidVg377nl — y2k (@y2kpopart) July 8, 2026

The original post, shared by a Facebook group called “WHITE AND PROUD,” featured a heavily tattooed woman standing in what appeared to be an office locker room. The caption claimed the woman was 38 years old and suggested her supposedly youthful appearance came from avoiding Black neighbors, Black employees and interracial relationships.

Social media users wasted little time picking the claim apart. On X, many questioned whether the woman was actually 38, with users joking that she looked much older. Others posted their own photos to reject the racist message entirely, filling timelines with images that celebrated beauty across every age and background.

She’s two years younger than me?? That’s a rough 38 pic.twitter.com/8zPejceEKA — Chanteezy! ♉️💛 (@iamchanteezy) July 10, 2026

One of the biggest responses came without saying a word.

Actress Stacey Dash, who is 59, has been making the rounds online after posting a playful kitchen dance video set to LL Cool J. The clip has already pulled in millions of views and quickly became part of the conversation, with users pointing to Dash’s youthful appearance as a far stronger answer to the Facebook post than any online debate.

The moment didn’t stop with Dash. Women from a wide range of backgrounds also began uploading fresh-faced selfies and videos of their own, turning the conversation into something far different than the original post intended. Instead of validating a hateful stereotype, the replies became a celebration of confidence, self care and the idea that beauty isn’t determined by race or prejudice.

By the time the discussion spread across social media, the Facebook post had become the punchline. What started as an attempt to push a racist narrative ended with thousands of people using humor, photos and viral videos to dismantle it, while Stacey Dash’s dance clip stood out as one of the internet’s favorite responses.