Stavros Zacharias Releases “Imma Do (Greek Version)” Featuring NiVo and Snoop Dogg

Stavros Zacharias is bringing “Imma Do (Greek Version)” to selected digital platforms, giving fans wider access to one of the most unique tracks connected to his recent album.

Previously available only as a bonus track on the album’s limited physical edition, the Greek version features NiVo and Snoop Dogg, blending Greek hip-hop energy with international rap influence. Following the strong response to the album, Zacharias, his team, and manager Ethan Brooks, also known as Cashwell, decided to release the track digitally as a thank-you to supporters who backed the project from the beginning.

The release reflects a growing trend in music, where artists use limited physical editions, bonus songs, and alternate versions to reward loyal fans before expanding select records to streaming audiences. Similar strategies have helped artists across hip-hop, Latin music, Afrobeats, and pop extend the life of projects while keeping collector editions valuable.

NiVo’s appearance gives the track strong cultural weight. Widely recognized as one of the leading figures in Greek hip-hop, he brings decades of experience and credibility to the record. His upcoming documentary, “NiVo 831,” is also expected to highlight his life, career, and influence within the Greek music scene.

Snoop Dogg’s involvement adds global recognition. As one of hip-hop’s most recognizable names, his presence helps position “Imma Do (Greek Version)” as a cross-cultural collaboration that connects Greek rap with a wider international audience.

The release also marks a new chapter for Cross Productions and Stavros Zacharias. Their digital distribution is now being handled through direct partnerships with selected platforms, without a third-party distributor. This gives the team more control over future releases, catalog strategy, and long-term development.

“Imma Do (Greek Version)” is the first step in a broader plan to gradually bring selected catalog releases to digital audiences while preserving the exclusivity of the album’s physical editions.

With NiVo representing Greek hip-hop, Snoop Dogg bringing international appeal, and Stavros Zacharias leading the vision, “Imma Do (Greek Version)” stands as both a fan-focused release and a sign of bigger moves ahead.