Tristan Thompson Tells Klay Thompson to Stay Quiet After Megan Thee Stallion Split

If anyone knows a thing or two about a high-profile romance and breakup, it’s Tristan Thompson. The NBA Champion pulled up on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast and gave a warning to Megan Thee Stallion’s ex, Klay Thompson: “Don’t say anything.”

“The worst thing you can do is feed into the beast. If you speak up, you give it more legs, you allow them to take another day to talk about it,” Tristan said.

He added, “If she wants to say something, let her do whatever she wants to do. As a man, keep your mouth quiet. Because I’ve never gone out there and defended myself because it’s just not what we do.”

You can hear it all from Tristan Thompson below.

Earlier this year in a candid Instagram story, Megan seemingly accused Thompson of cheating and failing to commit to a monogamous lifestyle. She detailed the emotional labor of supporting him through a difficult basketball season and his various mood swings, only for him to express “cold feet” regarding their future. “Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house,” she wrote, expressing a need for a “real break” after the ordeal.

Following the social media stir, Megan issued an official statement to TMZ to clarify her stance. She emphasized that her decision was rooted in a lack of trust and respect. “Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship,” she stated. The rapper made it clear that once those core values were compromised, the relationship could no longer continue.

Despite the personal turmoil, Megan remains focused on her professional commitments. She told fans she is now prioritizing herself and moving forward with peace and clarity. The crowd at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre continued to show their support, rallying behind the star during this difficult personal transition.