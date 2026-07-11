J. Cole is officially back on the road, and he made sure the first stop of The Fall-Off World Tour felt like a celebration years in the making. The North Carolina icon launched the global arena trek with a two-night hometown event at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center, delivering a performance that stretched close to two hours and took fans through every era of his career.

J. Cole performed nearly 2 HOURS on night 1 of ‘THE FALL-OFF’ World Tour 🔥



OFFICIAL SETLIST:

1. 39 Intro

2. Two Six

3. SAFETY

4. Run A Train

5. Poor Thang

6. Legacy

7. A Tale of 2 Citiez

8. Fire Squad

9. WHO TF IZ U

10. Old Dog

11. Raise Up (Petey Pablo song)

12.… pic.twitter.com/fDGoe2GqPe — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) July 11, 2026

The 73-date tour arrives in support of The Fall-Off, his seventh studio album, and carries extra significance after Cole has repeatedly described it as his final major world tour. That announcement has fueled massive demand as fans rush to catch what could be the last time they see him on a global arena run.

He LITERALLY rapped bar for bar shoutout @chocomina17 for the livestream!!! pic.twitter.com/chodfeMIzh — Avid Yankee fan (@bigbaseballnerd) July 11, 2026

The opening night production leaned heavily into Cole’s North Carolina roots. From visuals inspired by Fayetteville to nods to the Honda Civic that has become part of his story, the show reflected the journey that turned a hometown dream into one of hip-hop’s most respected careers.

Cole wasted no time diving into his catalog. He opened with “39 Intro” before weaving through music spanning nearly two decades. At one point, he stepped into the crowd to perform, creating one of the night’s standout moments. He also invited a fan to rap every bar of “Johnny P’s Caddy” alongside him, adding another memorable highlight to an already packed show.

The setlist featured favorites including “A Tale of 2 Citiez,” “Fire Squad,” “MIDDLE CHILD,” “Lights Please,” “Work Out,” “Can’t Get Enough,” “The London,” “Wet Dreamz,” “G.O.M.D.,” “Love Yourz,” “Power Trip,” “No Role Modelz,” and “Planez.” Fans also heard newer material from The Fall-Off, with the night closing on “The Fall-Off Is Inevitable.”

The tour will continue across North America through late September before heading overseas. European dates begin in October, followed by Oceania in November, with the final stretch scheduled to wrap up in South Africa this December.

If opening night is any indication, The Fall-Off World Tour is shaping up to be both a victory lap and a heartfelt thank you from J. Cole to the fans who have been riding with him since day one.