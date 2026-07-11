JAŸ-Z 30 officially kicked off on Friday, July 10, with the first of three sold-out performances at Yankee Stadium, delivering a memorable opening night filled with surprise guests, classic hits, and standout fashion moments.

Opening the show with Beyoncé for a performance of “Can’t Knock The Hustle,” JAŸ-Z treated fans to a set packed with favorites including “Politics as Usual,” “Brooklyn’s Finest,” “Made In America,” “Dead Presidents,” “Can I Live,” and “Allure.”

Nas joined the celebration for performances of “Dead Presidents,” “The World Is Yours,” “N.Y. State of Mind,” and “Where I’m From,” while Blue Ivy Carter appeared on the piano to introduce “Feelin It.” Alicia Keys also made a surprise appearance to perform the New York anthem “Empire State of Mind.” Memphis Bleek and Jaz-O were among the night’s special guests.

The audience included an array of celebrities, including LeBron James, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kevin Hart, Adrien Brody, Tobey Maguire, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Dorsey, DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz, Jadakiss, Kelly Rowland, Vanessa Bryant, Robinson Canó, Fabolous, Sheek Louch, La La, PJ Tucker, Rudy Gay, OG Anunoby, and others celebrating the historic event.

JAŸ-Z also showcased multiple custom looks throughout the evening. His opening outfit featured a Planes baseball cap, a custom CROC baseball jacket by June Ambrose, Fear of God trousers, a Planes T-shirt, and his Nike collaboration Air Force 1s. He later changed into a Givenchy suit with a Maison Bootleg piece before closing the show in a custom workwear-inspired ensemble designed by June Ambrose with Timberland boots.

The celebration continues with JAŸ-Z 25 on July 11, followed by JAŸ-Z Extra Innings on July 12.