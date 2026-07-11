Jaylen Brown believes the conversation around player compensation should go far beyond salaries and endorsements. The Boston Celtics star is making the case that the athletes who help build billion dollar franchises should also have the opportunity to own a piece of what they help create.

Jaylen Brown says players should be able to own equity in teams because they help increase the value of NBA franchises



“Players should be able to invest alongside ownership groups and business opportunities. I don't understand why that’s ever been a thing. It's like you’re an… pic.twitter.com/Cs0ArCIKit — dank (@cptdankkk) July 11, 2026

Brown argued that players deserve access to ownership opportunities instead of being limited to the traditional employer-employee relationship that has defined professional sports for decades. In his view, the people driving the league’s popularity and franchise values should have a path to benefit from that long term growth.

“Players should be able to invest alongside ownership groups and business opportunities. I don’t understand why that’s ever been a thing. It’s like you’re an athlete and they make it seem like they can control how much wealth or growth that you could actually accumulate. I think that’s wrong,” Brown said.

He pointed to the corporate world as an example of how leaders and long serving contributors are often rewarded with ownership stakes that allow them to benefit as a company’s value rises.

“I also think that any other major corporation, if you work for Apple, Nike or anywhere, if you’re a CEO, if you’re someone who has been on a board for a large amount of time, you get equity in a company at some point. You are part of it,” Brown explained.

For Brown, the same philosophy should extend to professional basketball. He believes players who spend years helping turn franchises into global brands create value that lasts well beyond their playing careers, and that contribution deserves recognition through ownership.

“I think athletes should be looked at in the same way. You played for the Celtics for 20 years, you should get a piece of equity because you helped accumulate the growth. That’s the part that gets lost in translation. The sweat equity you put in. You get compensated for doing your job, but you don’t get compensated for the growth. At major corporations and companies you do, or at least some of the big ones.”

Brown’s comments continue a broader discussion around player empowerment, with his latest stance focusing on wealth creation beyond the court and whether the stars who elevate NBA franchises should also be able to share in the long term value they help generate.