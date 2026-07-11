NBA YoungBoy turned up the temperature on social media Friday, launching into a heated Instagram Story rant aimed squarely at Future just as the Atlanta rap veteran’s new album The Real Me hit streaming platforms.

NBA YoungBoy Goes Off on Future on his Instagram Story and says Future Flopped and says Future was one of the Rappers who Counted him out Mentions Future Wanted to Buy his Antique Closet then tells Offset he is done responding to everybody 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/P7ndBnX5Oo — USA YoungBoy 🇺🇸 (@USAYoungBoy) July 10, 2026

YoungBoy didn’t hold back, claiming the project had already fallen flat while taking personal shots at Future throughout a string of emotional posts. The timing immediately caught fans’ attention, especially since it came only a short time after YoungBoy appeared on Instagram Live with Offset, where he seemed ready to put recent drama behind him and admitted he had let his emotions get the best of him.

NBA YoungBoy just dropped a diss track on Future and all of Atlanta



“In honor to the whole Ho-Atlanta ‼️” pic.twitter.com/mJxB3SNfhB — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 11, 2026

That energy quickly shifted.

During the barrage of posts, YoungBoy labeled Future’s latest release a flop and accused him of being one of the established artists who wrote him off during difficult moments in his career. According to YoungBoy, Future was among the rappers who counted him out instead of supporting him.

He also threw in one of the day’s most talked about comments, bringing up what he described as Future’s interest in purchasing one of his antique closets. The unexpected reference instantly spread across social media, adding another memorable moment to an already explosive exchange.

As the posts continued, YoungBoy expanded beyond Future and addressed Offset once more. This time, however, he suggested he was finished feeding into the back and forth, signaling that he had no plans to keep responding to everyone weighing in on the situation.

The whirlwind series of messages had hip-hop fans scrambling to keep up as YoungBoy went from a public apology to a fresh round of grievances in the span of hours. Whether the latest comments spark another response from Future or Offset remains to be seen, but the Instagram Stories ensured the conversation around all three artists stayed front and center heading into the weekend.

NBA YoungBoy turned up the temperature on social media Friday, launching into a heated Instagram Story rant aimed squarely at Future just as the Atlanta rap veteran’s new album The Real Me hit streaming platforms.

YoungBoy didn’t hold back, claiming the project had already fallen flat while taking personal shots at Future throughout a string of emotional posts. The timing immediately caught fans’ attention, especially since it came only a short time after YoungBoy appeared on Instagram Live with Offset, where he seemed ready to put recent drama behind him and admitted he had let his emotions get the best of him.

That energy quickly shifted.

During the barrage of posts, YoungBoy labeled Future’s latest release a flop and accused him of being one of the established artists who wrote him off during difficult moments in his career. According to YoungBoy, Future was among the rappers who counted him out instead of supporting him.

He also threw in one of the day’s most talked about comments, bringing up what he described as Future’s interest in purchasing one of his antique closets. The unexpected reference instantly spread across social media, adding another memorable moment to an already explosive exchange.

As the posts continued, YoungBoy expanded beyond Future and addressed Offset once more. This time, however, he suggested he was finished feeding into the back and forth, signaling that he had no plans to keep responding to everyone weighing in on the situation.

The whirlwind series of messages had hip-hop fans scrambling to keep up as YoungBoy went from a public apology to a fresh round of grievances in the span of hours. Whether the latest comments spark another response from Future or Offset remains to be seen, but the Instagram Stories ensured the conversation around all three artists stayed front and center heading into the weekend.