Every year, the HBCU Swingman Classic grows a little bigger. In its fourth installment, Ken Griffey Jr.’s vision felt even more complete.

With Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week officially underway, 50 of the nation’s top HBCU baseball players took center stage Friday night at Citizens Bank Park, turning one of baseball’s biggest weekends into a celebration of Black excellence, HBCU pride, and the next generation of talent.

Presented by USA Baseball and powered by the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation, the annual showcase featured American League manager Rickie Weeks squaring off against National League skipper and Phillies legend Jimmy Rollins, while comedian and baseball enthusiast Roy Wood Jr. kept the energy high throughout the evening.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, a Lincoln University graduate, delivered the ceremonial first pitch after Grammy Award-winning vocalist Durand Bernarr performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Eric Roberson followed with a stirring rendition of the National Anthem, setting the tone for one of the signature events of MLB’s All-Star festivities.

Once the game began, it didn’t take long for Southern University’s Jacoby Radcliffe to make his presence felt.

Facing his own Jaguars teammate, National League starter Myles Dismute, Radcliffe was hit by a pitch to open the game before immediately putting his speed on display. The dynamic leadoff hitter wreaked havoc on the bases, stealing multiple bags and eventually scoring the game’s first run as the American League seized momentum early.

Dismute battled through a difficult opening inning, walking three batters before escaping additional damage thanks in part to a heads-up defensive play. After Jose Fernandez lifted a sacrifice fly that appeared ready to extend the inning, first baseman Andrey Martinez was caught trying to advance to third, resulting in an inning-ending double play that kept the National League within striking distance.

The American League continued applying pressure throughout the night.

Norfolk State’s Justin Journette opened the second inning with a sharp single to left before Niguel Jenkins drew a walk, giving the AL another scoring opportunity. Although the rally stalled with two runners left aboard, the offense eventually broke through later in the contest.

In the seventh inning, Norfolk State center fielder Thomas Ealey delivered another key insurance run with an RBI knock, stretching the American League’s lead to 6-0 and effectively putting the game out of reach.

While the offense produced timely hits, the American League’s pitching staff was the story of the night.

Left-hander Jorhan Laboy set the tone early before Kenny Fabian and Pablo Torres helped close the door. Torres was particularly dominant, striking out four National League hitters over two innings as the AL staff combined to limit the National League to just one run.

The final score read 6-1, but the box score only told part of the story.

Between innings, members of Zeta Phi Beta, Alpha Phi Alpha, and Delta Sigma Theta brought HBCU culture to life as the “Big Steppers,” adding the type of campus energy that has become synonymous with the Swingman Classic.

The biggest individual honor belonged to Radcliff, who was named the game’s Most Valuable Player after scoring a run, stealing bases, reaching safely after being hit by a pitch to begin the game, and serving as the offensive catalyst from the leadoff spot.

Ken Griffey Jr. presents the 2026 HBCU Swingman Classic MVP trophy to Jacoby Radcliffe! 👏 pic.twitter.com/l1NyK4YAou — MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2026

“I’m blessed,” Radcliff said after accepting the award. “When I first got the email to play in the Swingman Classic, I was nervous.”

Radcliff said he kept telling himself, “I hope I get a shot,” while his father continued assuring him that the opportunity would come.

Now, after making the most of that opportunity on one of baseball’s biggest stages, Radcliff said he was simply “grateful” to participate and leave Philadelphia with MVP honors.

More than just another All-Star Week exhibition, the HBCU Swingman Classic, presented by USA Baseball and powered by the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation, continues to fulfill Ken Griffey Jr.’s vision of shining a national spotlight on HBCU baseball. Friday night’s showcase in Philadelphia served as yet another reminder that the talent has always been there. All these student-athletes have needed is the opportunity to perform on baseball’s biggest stage, and the Swingman Classic continues to provide exactly that.