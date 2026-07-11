One of the fastest growing industries in the world is online gambling. It is a highly competitive domain of business, and only the best of the best companies reach the top. One such company is online casino and sportsbook Stake. This outlet has been around for almost a decade, and in the past ten years it has become the largest online casino and sportsbook. Reaching the top is not an easy task, and staying there is even harder. Yet, Stake persists.

It all comes down to their unique way of presenting themselves to customers. Of course, part of it comes to amazing game catalogue, high end customer service, and unique promotions and bonuses. The combination of these things has led to more than 100 million monthly visits and more than 100 billion wagers per year. Stake is taking over the globe, and a small part of its appeal is its broad network of brand ambassadors.

Stake was founded in 2017, and since then it has insisted on being the most innovative platform among some very big competitors. Being a pioneer of crypto gambling and always open to their global fan base is only part of the equation. Other part of it is its long lists of world class partnerships that has overseen the brand associate itself with the likes of Alex Pereira, Frankie Dettori, Tracy Cortez, Iker Casillas, Max Holloway, Patrice Evra, Sergio Aguero, Israel Adesanya, and plenty of other global superstars from the world of sports and entertainment.

We shouldn’t even mention Stake’s partnership with global superstar Drake, or their shirt sponsorship with football club Everton in the Premier League. Also, Stake is the official betting partner of UFC, and has ties to the Caribbean cricket league. Their global reach is expanding as we speak, and the company is not shy of expanding its reach into less explored markets by connecting with teams and players in sports such as cricket, skateboarding, MMA, horse racing, and many others.

You’ve probably noticed that we’ve squeezed through skateboarding in between all these more renowned sports, and trust us it is for a good reason. The time has finally come for Stake to make its mark in the niche of action sports. Some hints of being attracted to this domain could be seen during their summer promos for the World Cup, where a couple of influencers played football on a flying pitch only to jump into the air with parachutes after the game was over.

The jump from extreme sports to action sports feels natural, and today, the company is proud to announce its global ambassador partnership with one of the biggest skateboarding stars in the world, Nyjah Huston. Through Huston, Stake is trying to expand its influence into the world of skateboarding, a market that is almost untouched by sports betting. It all comes at the perfect moment with the X Games Summer League Championship right behind the corner starting on July 24th.

Nyjah Huston x Stake-A Perfect Match

As we said, Stake is the world’s largest casino and sportsbook. As such, it is always looking to associate itself with the biggest names from other domains. One such name, without a doubt, is Nyjah Huston. A few days ago, the company announced the name of its latest global ambassador and stated that a partnership with Nyjah Huston was officially signed. Stake partnership with Nyjah Huston is a clear sign that the company is more than ready to make its brand name standout in the domain of action sports. The first task for Huston will be to represent the company at one of the biggest action sports stages in the world, X Games Summer League Championship.

If you haven’t had a chance to hear about Nyjah Huston, then you probably are not a big fan of action sports. As far as skateboarding itself goes, Huston is regarded as one of the best athletes in the sport currently, and one of the top performers in the history of the sport. As far as skateboarding goes, he is widely seen as one of the most decorated athletes in the sport, and her resume speaks volumes for itself. The reason why Huston was able to have such a long and fruitful career is the fact that he burst onto the scene as a kid. One of the first skateboarding prodigies in the world, he appeared during the mid 2000s and her star is shining bright even two decades later.

Fast forward to today, and Huston can look at her career with a lot of pride. After all, he is holding seven SLS Super Crown World Championships and 15 X Games gold medals. This resume was more than enough for her to cement her spot as one of the living legends of the sport. With all of that said about Huston, the sport itself is also entering a legendary domain. If you’ve missed it, skateboarding debuted at the 2024 Olympics, making the once scrutinized activity into Olympic sport. With this in mind, it was clear that skateboarding is prepared to be a worldwide breakthrough, and Stake.com wants to be at the forefront of all the action. Huston was one of the athletes competing at the Olympics, and he even managed to secure an Olympic medal, a bronze one. With skateboarding already being confirmed as a discipline at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles you can bet that Huston will try and compete for the gold once again.

While this is the first time that Stake has an ambassador from the sport skateboarding, the company already strengthened its ties with the sport itself. They have already aligned themselves with X Games through an official partnership and the same was done with Street League Skateboarding. Now with Huston under their umbrella, you could say that Stake is the only online casino and sportsbook with a grip on the sport. When you’re a pioneer in such a domain, all the rewards are well deserved.

The company has steadily carved its path into the world of action sports, and now they have finally signed a big name in the sports to their brand. The company’s Chief Marketing Officer, Akhil Sarin said as much: ” “Stake is proud to be home to many world class and iconic athletes in their respective sports. Adding Nyjah Huston, a true legend of skateboarding, to the Stake family is something we are really excited about.”

When entering in a sponsorship agreement, Stake is always looking to associate itself with the best leagues, and the top athletes. Signing Nyjah Huston to their brand is another step in the same direction. The formula is simple, it needs to be a legendary face in the sport, such as their deal with Frankie Dettori in horse racing, or it needs to be an athlete who is dominating at the moment, which they got with UFC and Merab Dvalishvili for example.

The best part about Huston is that he fits both categories. He is a lend in skateboarding, but also one of the best active skaters in the world. With only 31 years of age, great things are still expected of him, and Stake will now be present to oversee all of it. This is sentiment that Akhil Sarin also shares, as he added: “We take enormous pride in the calibre of superstars on our roster, and with that comes a genuine responsibility and passion to shine a spotlight on the sports they represent and help elevate them to new audiences. Nyjah is a perfect embodiment of that commitment; a true icon who has done as much as anyone to bring skateboarding to the world stage.”

It is no secret that Stake is the biggest online casino and sportsbook brand, but online gambling is a cutthroat business, and no one is allowed to have a day off. The company knows this, and their work on expanding their portfolio into niches where others are yet to step a foot has been nothing short of remarkable. The company doesn’t hide that this was their goal from the get go: “At Stake, we’ve always been drawn to sports that are dynamic, high impact and entertaining, the kind that resonate with our community in a real way. Skateboarding is a brilliant example of that, and as a brand we’re excited to keep exploring and championing sports that reflect those values. This partnership further cements our position as the only casino and sportsbook brand within the action sports ecosystem and there’s a lot more to come.”

This entire summer was one big attempt from Stake to cement its presence at the biggest football stage, during the World Cup, and they have managed to do so through their football ambassadors Iker Casillas, Sergio Aguero, Eden Hazard, and Patrice Evra. While football remains the most popular sport in the world, the same cannot be said for skateboarding. The new partnership between Stake and Nyjah Huston is a sign that action sports matter to the company, and that not even a massive competition such as the WC will prevent them from working on that field too. When asked about Huston himself, Sarin concluded: “Nyjah embodies so many qualities which perfectly align with Stake as a brand, and we can’t wait to begin working together, in what is set to be an exciting partnership for our followers.”

With this deal, Huston is added to the ever expanding family of Stake ambassadors that already includes the names of such stars in global entertainment, sports, and music such as Drake, Davido, Valentina Shevchenko, Israel Adesanya, Iker Casillas, Patrice Evra, Alex Pereira, Tracy Cortez, Alexa Grasso, Sergio Aguero, Cabrzy, Eden Hazard, and Alexandre Pantoja among many others.

As you could have guessed, Huston is more than thrilled to be a part of such a company. When talking about his latest sponsorship deal with Stake, the skateboarding legend said: “It’s a great sign to see a company like Stake investing into XGames, action sports athletes and skateboarding. I’ve always thought contest skating needs to get eyes on it and brands like Stake being involved is a step in the right direction. I’m stoked to be working with them and I have a feeling we’re going to do some epic things together.”

What’s Next For Stake?

As we said, the company is at the top of its game, and has been for a while now. Their massive reach is getting expanded by the day, and we can assure you that by the time the company is ready to celebrate their 10th anniversary, they will be the undisputed champions of online gambling. At the end of the day one cannot argue that they aren’t doing an amazing job, despite being spread all over the world, covering sports and athletes where few can, while also remaining close to the mainstream sports and entertainment.

The best example of how one brand can be omnipresent is this summer of sports. With the World Cup in USA, Mexico, and Canada taking the centre stage, they’ve done amazing work in promoting their betting markets via Casillas, Evra, Hazard, and Aguero. At the same time, they will have their ambassador in UFC, Tracy Cortez taking the main stage during UFC 329 in just a few days.

Once the World Cup and UFC 329 are wrapped up, we will have Huston representing Stake at X games, before the focus of the company moves south to the 2026 Caribbean Premier League, where the start of their cricket league is expected in August. During the same month Everton will once again proudly sport their blue shirts with Stake logo at the front side of their kits.

Everything Stake has done so far in establishing its brand worldwide was seen as an amazing move by one online casinos and sports betting company, and they’re reaping the rewards as we speak. Their deal with Huston is just the latest move in many more we can expect in the coming months. Sports betting markets never sleep, and the odds are alive. Stake knows this better than anyone.