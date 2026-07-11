Nineteen years after releasing the Gold-certified Love/Hate, 9x-GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-Diamond-certified singer, songwriter, and producer THE-DREAM has unveiled its long-awaited sequel, Love/Hate II, available now via RadioKilla Records/Republic Records.

The 17-track album features the new single “Be My Lady” featuring T.I., alongside collaborations with Rick Ross on “Perfect,” Pusha T and Swizz Beatz on “Powder Coat,” Kelly “Dria” Rowland on “Papi Te Ama,” and USHER on the previously released “Tampa,” produced by Pharrell Williams.

Love/Hate II follows the release of “Bring That Body,” which introduced the album’s new era. Earlier this year, THE-DREAM described the project as “the first taste of what’s shaping up to be a sonic progenitor of its predecessor,” while teasing contributions from Pharrell Williams, Mike Dean, Swizz Beatz, and more.