In an era where consistency is often measured by how frequently artists release music, The Hendrixxx chose a different path. Rather than rushing back into the spotlight, the New Haven native stepped away from recording for nearly a year to focus on rebuilding himself. That period of reflection has now given birth to Relentless, an EP that captures not only his return to music but also his personal transformation.

For The Hendrixxx, Relentless isn’t just another release—it’s a declaration.

The title symbolizes an unbreakable mentality. It’s about refusing to surrender when life becomes difficult, continuing to move forward despite setbacks, and embracing growth through adversity. The project reflects a simple philosophy that guided him throughout his time away: No Surrender. No Retreat. No Giving Up.

“This project represents becoming a better version of myself,” says The Hendrixxx. “I wanted the music to show my growth, my gratitude, and my determination to keep pushing no matter what life throws at me.”

That mindset fuels every song on the four-track EP:

Vintage

See It In My Eyes

5% Tint

On Shit

Among the standout records, “Vintage” serves as the emotional foundation of the project. The song chronicles the artist’s journey during his absence from the music scene, reflecting on the struggles of balancing everyday life while searching for the motivation to create again. Instead of hiding those experiences, The Hendrixxx transforms them into honest storytelling, offering fans one of his most authentic records to date.

While the EP explores personal reflection, it never loses the powerful energy that has become synonymous with his music. The Hendrixxx continues to blend drill, trap, and futuristic hip-hop into cinematic soundscapes, pairing thunderous production with his unmistakably deep, commanding voice.

Built From the Ground Up

Born Richard Omar Spears and raised in New Haven, Connecticut, The Hendrixxx discovered his passion for rap as a teenager. Determined to control his own creative direction, he took music seriously in 2017 by building his own recording studio and teaching himself every aspect of the recording process.

That independent mindset quickly became one of his greatest strengths.

His debut project, The Hendrixxx Exxxperiment EP, introduced listeners to an artist with an unmistakable sound and fearless ambition. He expanded that vision with his breakthrough album M.A.R.S., delivering standout records including “Pay Me,” “Ain’t Nothing Nice,” and “Loyal.”

Over the following years, he continued to build momentum with releases like “I’m Up,” “Swerve,” and “Bigger,” before showcasing his creativity on the acclaimed SCI-FI EP, which featured fan favorites including “Go Get It,” “No Bargains,” and “Overdose.”

Never content with staying in one lane, The Hendrixxx embraced drill music through songs like “Ballout” and “Demons (Freestyle),” while his T.R.E series revealed a more vulnerable side through tracks such as “Heart,” “Conquer,” “Pain & Passion,” “Dreams,” and “Destined.”

His LUCIANO EP further demonstrated his willingness to evolve, proving that reinvention has become a defining characteristic of his career.

More Than Music

The visual concept behind Relentless reinforces its message of resilience. Inspired by Egyptian symbolism, the artwork represents wisdom, protection, strength, and spiritual awakening—mirroring the personal evolution that inspired the music itself.

Rather than simply celebrating a return, Relentless marks the beginning of a new chapter. It represents an artist who has gained perspective through life’s challenges and now creates with greater purpose than ever before.

With fans already anticipating his next full-length release, The Hendrixxx Exxxperiment 3: The Last Exxxperiment, The Hendrixxx is entering one of the most exciting periods of his career.

If Relentless proves anything, it’s that success isn’t defined by never falling—it’s defined by having the courage to rise every time you do. For The Hendrixxx, this EP serves as both a personal testimony and an inspiring reminder that persistence, growth, and faith in yourself can turn life’s toughest chapters into the beginning of something even greater.

Read More about him at Star HipHop , Billboardhiphop and THE FACE MAGAZINE

Links to follow

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamthehendrixx3x

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Iamthehendrixxx

Twitter: https://x.com/Iamthehendrixxx

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3XjhZa5UEykY1IVmqPoFIX?si=k47b6Wt9QweSAH6IBgvmKw&nd=1&dlsi=76e6fb561b524803

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/the-hendrixxx/1512835856